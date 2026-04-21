The digital doctor: How Goa used tech to eliminate hospital wait-times forever and sets an example for other states

Goa was recently awarded the best small state in India for its high level of efficiency in approving pre-authorisation requests for services covered by the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (National Health Authority). The award was presented during the annual National Health Authority (NHA) conference, known as Chintan Shivir, that took place in Pune.

Last fiscal year, the state of Goa was able to complete 12,991 pre-authorisations for services covered by the AB PM-JAY program thanks to increased efficiencies by removing unnecessary steps in the approval process. As a result, many patients received timely authorizations to receive critical healthcare.

Vishwajit Rane (Goa's minister of health) lauded Goa's success in receiving this award and labelled it a reflection of the 'Goa Model,' which focuses on providing accessible, timely, and transparent care. "The recognition received from the award is a testament to our commitment to Antyodaya - to provide equitable access to all who need it," Rane stated on his social media account, X.

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Goa has once again made the nation proud. Being recognised as the Best Performing Small State in Pre-Auth Approval TAT (Overall) under Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY for FY 2025–26 is a shining example of the Goa Model of healthcare — accessible, affordable, transparent and timely… pic.twitter.com/WMD5edIhmz — Vishwajit Rane (@visrane) April 20, 2026

In addition to the award, the State of Goa has reached a significant milestone of 100% registration rate for eligible families under the AB PM-JAY programme. Meaning all 41,089 eligible families received coverage through the program. Both success stories can be credited to the state's outstanding level of digital efficiency and extensive service network.

Introducing the Goa model for small states

At the recent national gathering, NHA Chief Executive Officer Sunil Kumar Barnwal reiterated how important it is for states to develop innovative programs utilising their own unique capacities. He explained how Goa has used the "streamlined digital workflow" and "on-the-ground responsiveness" to create a trustable safety net for their citizens through their health program. With a tourism-based economy along with an efficient governing system, the award sets national standards.

Experts agreed that the Goa Model will become a nationally replicable model for other smaller states & Union Territories that desire to enhance their public health services through technological advancements and compassionate governance.

Goa performance highlights (For Fiscal Year 2025-26):

Recognition : Best-Performing Small State (Pre-Auth Approval TAT).

: Best-Performing Small State (Pre-Auth Approval TAT). Effectiveness : 12,991 cases processed in the fastest time.

: 12,991 cases processed in the fastest time. Coverage : 100% of eligible families (41,098) registered.

: 100% of eligible families (41,098) registered. Corporate reinvestment strategy: Focus on "cashless and paperless" patient care activities.

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