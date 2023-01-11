Goa Board Date Sheet 2023: GBSHSE SSC, HSSC time table RELEASED at gbshse.in, DIRECT LINK to download here

Goa Board Date Sheet 2023: Goa Board Date Sheet 2023 is released for Class 10th and 12th board exams. The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, GBSHSE board exam dates for SSC and HSSC exams are published on the official website, gbshse.in. According to the GBSHSE Date Sheet 2023, the SSC Exams will be held between April 1 and 8, while the HSSC Exams will be held between March 15 and March 31. Students taking Goa board examinations can view and download the date sheet PDF online.

The GBSHSE has also announced the practical test dates: SSC practical exams will begin on March 1st, HSSC practical exams will begin on February 1st, and NSQF practical exams will begin on February 7th.