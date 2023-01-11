topStoriesenglish
GOA BOARD DATE SHEET 2023

Goa Board Date Sheet 2023: GBSHSE SSC, HSSC time table RELEASED at gbshse.in, DIRECT LINK to download here

Goa Board Date Sheet 2023: As per the GBSHSE Date Sheet 2023, the SSC Exams will be conducted between April 1 to 8 while the HSSC exams will be held from March 15 to March 31, check details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 03:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Goa Board Date Sheet 2023: GBSHSE SSC, HSSC time table RELEASED at gbshse.in, DIRECT LINK to download here

Goa Board Date Sheet 2023: Goa Board Date Sheet 2023 is released for Class 10th and 12th board exams. The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, GBSHSE board exam dates for SSC and HSSC exams are published on the official website, gbshse.in. According to the GBSHSE Date Sheet 2023, the SSC Exams will be held between April 1 and 8, while the HSSC Exams will be held between March 15 and March 31. Students taking Goa board examinations can view and download the date sheet PDF online.

Goa Board Exam 2023: Here’s how to download

  • Visit the official website - gbshse.in.
  • Click on the link that states "Circular No 05. ...
  • A PDF document will display on your computer screen.
  • Your GBSHSE Goa SSC Term 2 date sheet 2023 will appear on the screen.

Goa Board 2023; direct link to download schedule

The GBSHSE has also announced the practical test dates: SSC practical exams will begin on March 1st, HSSC practical exams will begin on February 1st, and NSQF practical exams will begin on February 7th.

