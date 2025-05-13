Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2900232https://zeenews.india.com/india/goa-cada-member-mla-alleges-illegality-in-denotifying-farmland-for-casino-project-2900232.html
NewsIndia
CARLOS FERREIRA

Goa: CADA Member, MLA Alleges Illegality In Denotifying Farmland For Casino Project

Goa MLA Carlos Ferreira called the denotification of 3.3 lakh sqm of CADA farmland for a Delta Corp casino project "fraudulent and illegal."

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: May 13, 2025, 07:15 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Goa: CADA Member, MLA Alleges Illegality In Denotifying Farmland For Casino Project REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

Aldona MLA and Command Area Development Authority (CADA) member Carlos Alvares Ferreira has strongly condemned the state government's decision to denotify 3.3 lakh square metres of irrigation land in Dhargalim, Pernem, for a proposed casino project. Calling the move "fraudulent and illegal," Ferreira warned that the decision would not withstand judicial scrutiny.

The land in question, originally earmarked for the Tillari irrigation project, was recently denotified by the state cabinet to facilitate the establishment of a gaming zone by Delta Corp Ltd. Ferreira, a senior advocate, said the denotification directly violates provisions of the Command Area Development Act, which was enacted to protect agricultural lands and support farmers through irrigation.

"I was shocked to read in the news that CADA land is being handed over to a casino firm. This land was classified for irrigation use just six months ago under an approved scheme by the CADA board," Ferreira said, noting that the cabinet’s unilateral action bypassed the statutory procedure outlined in the Act.

He explained that under the law, land can only be included or excluded from CADA through a formal scheme involving public objections and board approval. "I personally ensured the approval of this scheme at the last CADA board meeting," he said.

Criticising the role of the Investment Promotion Board (IPB) and the state cabinet, Ferreira asserted that no executive decision can override statutory authority. "The cabinet has no power to bypass a board constituted under a law passed by the legislature," he stated.

Ferreira also accused the government of favouring casino interests, pointing to a reported Rs 5 crore waiver granted to Delta Corp. "I demand that the BJP government explain who benefited from this waiver. This appears to be a corrupt act aimed at gifting public land to private players," he said, adding that such actions contradict the BJP’s earlier stance against casinos in Goa.

"This is proof that the government is selling Goa piece by piece. CADA land is meant to sustain agriculture, not promote gambling," Ferreira said, vowing to challenge the decision legally.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK