Goa: CADA Member, MLA Alleges Illegality In Denotifying Farmland For Casino Project

Aldona MLA and Command Area Development Authority (CADA) member Carlos Alvares Ferreira has strongly condemned the state government's decision to denotify 3.3 lakh square metres of irrigation land in Dhargalim, Pernem, for a proposed casino project. Calling the move "fraudulent and illegal," Ferreira warned that the decision would not withstand judicial scrutiny.

The land in question, originally earmarked for the Tillari irrigation project, was recently denotified by the state cabinet to facilitate the establishment of a gaming zone by Delta Corp Ltd. Ferreira, a senior advocate, said the denotification directly violates provisions of the Command Area Development Act, which was enacted to protect agricultural lands and support farmers through irrigation.

"I was shocked to read in the news that CADA land is being handed over to a casino firm. This land was classified for irrigation use just six months ago under an approved scheme by the CADA board," Ferreira said, noting that the cabinet’s unilateral action bypassed the statutory procedure outlined in the Act.

BJP Government which promised doubling farmer’s income has snatched land from them and has given to Casinos at Dhargal. I condemn Governments move of giving 3.33 Lakh sq meter of notified CADA land to Delta Corp Ltd for setting up of “Integrated Resort Development Project. — Yuri Alemao (@Yurialemao9) May 12, 2025

He explained that under the law, land can only be included or excluded from CADA through a formal scheme involving public objections and board approval. "I personally ensured the approval of this scheme at the last CADA board meeting," he said.

Criticising the role of the Investment Promotion Board (IPB) and the state cabinet, Ferreira asserted that no executive decision can override statutory authority. "The cabinet has no power to bypass a board constituted under a law passed by the legislature," he stated.

Ferreira also accused the government of favouring casino interests, pointing to a reported Rs 5 crore waiver granted to Delta Corp. "I demand that the BJP government explain who benefited from this waiver. This appears to be a corrupt act aimed at gifting public land to private players," he said, adding that such actions contradict the BJP’s earlier stance against casinos in Goa.

"This is proof that the government is selling Goa piece by piece. CADA land is meant to sustain agriculture, not promote gambling," Ferreira said, vowing to challenge the decision legally.