Goa Club Fire: Absconding Owner Saurabh Luthra Posts First Statement; Faces Look-Out Circular

Goa Club Fire: Saurabh Luthra, the owner of the North Goa nightclub Birch by Romeo Lane, has released his first public statement since a massive fire at the venue killed 25 people and injured several others. Luthra remains untraceable following the incident. Police have intensified efforts to locate Luthra and issued a lookout notice, as reports indicate he had plans to expand his business to around 50 restaurants across India.

In connection with the blaze at the restaurant in Arpora, a local court has remanded four staff members — three general managers and one bar manager — to the custody of the state police.

The fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday, claiming at least 25 lives. Among the deceased were four tourists and 14 members of the restaurant’s staff. Emergency rescue teams rushed to the scene, transporting the injured to nearby hospitals while authorities worked overnight to bring the fire under control.

In a statement issued after the incident, the management of Birch by Romeo Lane said it was heartbroken by the tragedy and described itself as “deeply shaken” by the loss of lives. "The management expresses profound grief and is deeply shaken by the tragic loss of lives resulting from the unfortunate incident at Birch. In this hour of irreparable sorrow and overwhelming distress, the management stands in unwavering solidarity with the families of the deceased as well as those injured, and conveys its heartfelt condolences with utmost sincerity. The management further affirms that it shall extend every possible form of assistance, support and cooperation to the bereaved and affected individuals, as they navigate through this period of immense anguish and adversity," the statement read.

Those arrested include Rajiv Modak, 49, Chief General Manager, a native of RK Puram, New Delhi; Priyanshu Thakur, 32, Gate Manager, from Malviya Nagar, New Delhi; Rajveer Singhania, 32, Bar Manager, from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh; and Vivek Singh, 27, General Manager, from Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Goa Director General of Police (DGP) Alok Kumar said an FIR has been registered against the owners, Saurav Luthra and Gaurav Luthra. According to the Goa police, a total of 25 bodies were shifted to GMC Bambolim and the process of identifying the bodies is underway, and all efforts are being made to establish the identities at the earliest.