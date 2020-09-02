हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Goa CM Pramod Sawant tests positive for COVID-19, under home isolation

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday informed that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Sawant said he is asymptomatic and under home isolation.

"I wish to inform all that I have been detected Covid-19 positive. I am asymptomatic and hence have opted for home isolation," Sawant wroteon microbloging site Twitter.

"I shall continue to discharge my duties working from home. Those who have come in my close contact are advised to take the necessary precautions," he added.

Goa has so far reported a total of 18,006 coronavirus cases, with 194 deaths.

