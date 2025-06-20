Goa Congress Alleges Rs 7,200 Crore Annual Loss From Illegal Liquor Smuggling

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee has blamed the state government for permitting open smuggling of liquor, which is causing an estimated loss of Rs 7,200 crore per annum. State Congress president Amit Patkar alleged that at least ten trucks carrying liquor worth Rs 2 crore each cross the Patradevi border every day to reach states such as Gujarat, where alcohol is banned.

Patkar pointed out a recent case in which a truck carrying liquor caught fire at Dhargalim, questioning why authorities did not act.



"The truck is registered with the transport department, but the police and excise people say they can't identify its owner. How is this possible?" he asked, condemning the excise department for not having mechanisms to trace or intercept illegally made and packaged liquor exiting Goa.

Blaming the state government's reaction, Patkar said 36 hours after the Dhargalim incident, both the excise department and the police had done nothing, and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was quiet.

"This is a national threat," he said, asking Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to explain the source and destination of the smuggled liquor by Thursday. Patkar threatened that unless answers were provided, Congress would protest outside the office of the Excise Commissioner.

The charges have raised questions about sloppy enforcement and possible complicity, with Congress urging immediate action to stem the illegal trade.