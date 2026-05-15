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NewsIndiaShocking tragedy: Goa Congress leader Ketan Bhatikar dies of snakebite at 38
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Shocking tragedy: Goa Congress leader Ketan Bhatikar dies of snakebite at 38

Reports suggest he suffered a snake bite while travelling near Anmod Ghat. His death has shocked political leaders, party workers, and supporters across the state.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 15, 2026, 10:07 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Shocking tragedy: Goa Congress leader Ketan Bhatikar dies of snakebite at 38Goa Congress leader Ketan Bhatikar. (Photo source: Social Media)

Congress leader Ketan Bhatikar passed away suddenly on Saturday morning in a shocking incident that has sent waves of grief across Goa’s political circles. Bhatikar, who was the Congress candidate for the upcoming by-election from the Ponda Assembly constituency, reportedly died following a snake bite while travelling near Anmod Ghat.

 

 

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