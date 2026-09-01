/Goa-Delhi IndiGo flight makes emergency landing after engine failure

An IndiGo flight from Goa to Delhi made an emergency landing at Goa airport on Tuesday after reporting an engine failure mid-air, following which Air Traffic Control (ATC) briefly declared a full emergency, according to reports.
Based on initial information, IndiGo flight 6E 2102, operating from Goa to Delhi, made an emergency landing after one of its engines reportedly failed.
The flight departed from Goa’s Manohar International Airport at 9:16 am. Nearly 10 minutes later, an emergency was declared at 9:25 am, and the aircraft landed back at the Goa airport at 9:50 am.
The Delhi-bound flight was carrying a total of 229 passengers. According to an airline statement, the aircraft returned to Goa and landed after a technical issue was detected.
“The aircraft is currently undergoing maintenance checks and will resume operations after securing all necessary clearances,” the statement said.
IndiGo further added, “We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and made every effort to minimise it, including offering refreshments and timely updates. We have also made alternative arrangements for our customers to reach their destination."
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.