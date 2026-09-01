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Goa-Delhi IndiGo flight makes emergency landing after engine failure

An IndiGo Goa-Delhi flight carrying 229 passengers made an emergency landing in Goa after one of its engines reportedly failed mid-air.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 12:16 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 12:16 PM IST
Goa-Delhi IndiGo flight makes emergency landing after engine failure
Image Credit: ANI

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