Goa Fire Horror: Detained Owner Of Nightclub Says 'Just A Partner'

Goa Nightclub Fire: A massive fire in restaurant-cum-bar in Goa claimed 25 lives and sparked a widespread demand for justice. Meanwhile, taking action after the tragedy, the Goa Police on Wednesday brought Ajay Gupta, one of the four owners of the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, to the Sunlight Colony Crime Branch office.

The detained accused partner, Ajay Gupta, from New Delhi, against whom a Lookout Circular was issued, said, "I am just a partner. I don't know anything."

On the other hand, the Luthra brothers, owners of 'Birch by Romeo Lane', have moved an anticipatory bail application, and the Sessions Court is expected to hear the matter today, a lawyer from their legal team confirmed.

The investigation continues to focus on the tragic fire at 'Birch by Romeo Lane'.

ANI reported, citing police sources, that on December 7, within hours of the deadly blaze, Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra boarded a flight from Delhi to Phuket, Thailand.

INTERPOL has issued a Blue Corner Notice against both brothers to help locate and provisionally detain them pending extradition proceedings.

Meanwhile, Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte, while condoling the deaths in the fire, said that a "wrong message of tourism" has gone out due to this incident. He said he has spoken with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, called for a strict investigation, demanded corrective action by the government, and that some "heads need to roll."

Gupta is expected to be presented in court later today as part of the ongoing investigation. The Government of Goa also formed a committee to investigate the incident.

The district administration demolished part of the Romeo Lane restaurant in Vagator, Goa. The restaurant is owned by Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, who also own Birch by Romeo Lane.

