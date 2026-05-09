NCRB 2024 report: Goa records India's highest rape rate; police attribute rise to better registration

New statistics published by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reveal that Goa tops the list of Indian states with the highest crime rate of rape cases in 2024. This is a rate of 13.3% per one lakh population. It surpasses several states whose populations are far higher than that of Goa in this particular category.

Crime statistics in the state

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The NCRB reports that Goa had 105 rape cases with 106 survivors over the last year. This figure includes different types of crimes against women in the state:

Assault & modesty: There were 42 cases for assault or criminal force with an intent to outrage modesty, while four cases were of an intention to disrobe.

Stalking & dowry: There were 19 FIRs filed against the offenders who were stalking others and two dowry-related deaths.

Harassment: One case was reported of mental harassment, while two cases of sexual harassment occurred in the public transport sector.

Others: There were 276 FIRs related to different crimes against women and children.

It is worth noting that there was not a single case of kidnapping, abduction, or inducing women into marriage reported in the coastal state during this time frame.

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National comparisons

According to NCRB, "crime rate" is defined as the rate of crime recorded for every one lakh people of the total population. In 2024 mid-year projections, after Goa, states having the highest incidences of rape are:

Goa: 13.3%

Rajasthan: 12.2%

Arunachal Pradesh: 9.9%

Haryana: 9.6%

Himachal Pradesh: 8.7%

Police perspective: Registration vs. occurrence

However, senior officers of the Goa Police force opine that these numbers do not depict a surge in criminal incidents but an easier process of filing FIRs by victims of rape in order to receive redress. "There is better access to the justice system for women due to greater awareness amongst them and also due to the involvement of NGOS. Our zero tolerance towards non-registration of FIRs makes this possible," said an official at the police headquarters.

"We ensure that all grievances reported to the police stations through the medium of FIRs get registered without any hassles," he added.

NCRB and 'citizen-centric' policing

However, even the NCRB warned against taking a myopic view when dealing with such numbers and pointed out that higher instances of FIR registrations actually meant that the citizens were getting their grievances redressed. "A number of instances of criminal activities in any

Police administration fails citizens: NCRB

However, even the National Crime Records Bureau warned about the tendency to interpret high figures purely as an indication of a failure of police administration. The agency explained that an increase in figures may be attributed to several citizen-centric approaches, including:

Introducing e-FIR facilities.

Setting up women helpdesks.

Increased access to criminal justice.

While it is essential to analyze the data professionally in order to understand the local causes behind any changes, an increase in figures might mean that survivors feel empowered to pursue their rights.

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