Goa HSSC Result declared: Check Class 12 marksheet online, get direct link here

New Delhi: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared Goa Board HSSC Result 2021 on its official website gbshse.gov.in. Students can check their results by logging in on the main website.

Here are the steps on how to check the results:

Visit the website of Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Education

Click on the link ‘Goa Board Results’ available on the homepage

Click on ‘HSSC Result 2021’.- Alternatively, click on the direct link here

Goa Board 12th Result 2021.- Enter details such as seat number, school index number, date of birth and student’s first name

Click on submit and check Goa Board 12th Result 2021

Take a print of the marksheet for future reference

Goa Board HSSC Result 2021 is declared on the basis of 30:40:30 evaluation criteria. The criteria approved by the Goa Board means 30% marks was taken from class 10 performance, 30 % marks from Class 11 performance and 40% marks from class 12 performance.

Class 12 exams of Goa Board were cancelled due to COVID 19 outbreak. Over 19,000 students appeared for Class 12 of Goa Board this year.

Live TV