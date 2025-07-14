Goa, Ladakh, Haryana Get New Governor As President Murmu Clears Appointment

President of India Droupadi Murmu has approved the appointment of Haryana, Goa and Ladakh. While President Murmu has accepted the resignation of Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) as Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh, BJP leader Kavinder Gupta was appointed to the post.

"The President of India is also pleased to make the following appointments of Governor/Lieutenant Governor: Prof. Ashim Kumar Ghosh appointed as Governor of Haryana. Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju appointed as Governor of Goa. Kavinder Gupta appointed as Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh," said a press release from the President's House.

Notably, former Civil Aviation Minister Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju has taken charge as the Governor of Goa.

Kavinder Gupta is a former mayor and had served as a Speaker of Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly as well as Dy. Chief Minister of J&K. He is a former executive member of CPA world organaisation and National executive member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, as per his X profile.

Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju has served as a legislator and Cabinet minister in undivided Andhra Pradesh government. He was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2014 and was made civil aviation minister in the Narendra Modi government.

Professor Ashim Kumar Ghosh is a veteran BJP leader from West Bengal.