Goa Land-Grab Accused Escapes Crime Branch Custody, Triggers Political Firestorm - All You Need To Know

In a dramatic incident that has exposed serious security lapses, Siddiqui alias Suleman Khan, a 55-year-old accused in multiple land-grabbing cases, escaped from the custody of the Goa Crime Branch on December 13, 2024. The incident took place at the Ribandar lock-up near Panaji, raising questions about the efficacy of law enforcement protocols.

Khan, who had evaded arrest for over four years, was apprehended last month after being linked to several high-profile land-grabbing cases. However, his detention ended abruptly when Amit Naik, a constable from the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB), allegedly facilitated his escape. Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) Rahul Gupta revealed that Naik unlocked the lock-up, enabling Khan to flee on a motorcycle. Naik himself surrendered to the police in Hubbali, Karnataka, two days after the escape. He has since been dismissed from service, while Khan remains at large.

Allegations and Controversy

The escape has not only revealed glaring security flaws but has also triggered a political and media frenzy. The Ribandar lock-up, where Khan was being held, is reportedly not authorized to detain undertrials, pointing to procedural negligence. This has led to severe criticism of the Crime Branch’s handling of sensitive cases.

Further complicating the matter, a video surfaced online featuring Khan. In the video, he alleged that his escape was orchestrated with the help of Crime Branch officers. He also implicated a local Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) and a senior police officer in his ordeal. Khan claimed that he was escorted out of Goa by two police teams and expressed his willingness to surrender if the investigation was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Political Backlash

The incident has become a political flashpoint, with opposition parties seizing the opportunity to target the BJP-led government in Goa. The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have demanded Chief Minister Pramod Sawant’s resignation. Opposition leaders have criticized Sawant, who also holds the Home portfolio, for failing to ensure the basic functioning of the state’s law enforcement agencies.

The release of a land grab accused from the custody of the Crime Branch exposes the failure of @BJP4Goa in upholding justice. Is this the new face of governance where criminals walk free? Goa’s agricultural, forest, paddy, NDZ lands are under threat under this most corrupt… pic.twitter.com/yqcwwiXSYU — Amit Patkar (@amitspatkar) December 13, 2024

A joint delegation of opposition leaders met with the Director General of Police (DGP) Alok Kumar, demanding accountability and immediate action. The delegation sought the suspension of SP Rahul Gupta, a full inquiry into the incident, and the release of CCTV footage from the Ribandar lock-up. They also alleged that systemic corruption within the police force may have played a role in Khan’s escape.

Government’s Response

Chief Minister Sawant has dismissed the allegations made by Khan in his video as an attempts to deflect attention from his crimes. He emphasized that the government would not act on the claims of an absconding accused without substantial evidence. DGP Alok Kumar stated that investigations are ongoing and that no other police officials, apart from Constable Naik, have been implicated thus far.

Goa Police is now facing mounting pressure to address the allegations and restore public trust.