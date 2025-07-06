Goa Lokayukta Non-Functional For Six Months, Justice Delayed In 20 Anti-Corruption Cases

The Goa Lokayukta, the state's anti-corruption ombudsman, has been rendered non-functional for the past six months, leaving approximately 20 anti-corruption cases in limbo. The key institution has been without a chief since the tenure of Justice (retd) Ambadas Joshi concluded in December 2024, resulting in significant delays in addressing public grievances.

Despite the Directorate of Vigilance writing to the Chief Secretary in February to initiate the shortlisting of retired high court judges for the position, sources indicate that no concrete progress has been made.

"The Vigilance Department has not got any communication from the government on the appointment of new Lokayukta. The government has to shortlist the candidates, based on which concurrence of the High Court is sought," informed sources close to the development.

The appointment process requires a three-member committee, comprising the Chief Minister and the Leader of the Opposition, to finalize the selection once a suitable candidate is identified. Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao confirmed the stagnation, stating, "There is no development on it so far. Will be raising the matter with the Chief Minister shortly."

While the Lokayukta office continues to accept corruption-related complaints from citizens, it is currently unable to proceed with investigations or actions due to the absence of an appointed Lokayukta.

This is not the first instance of a prolonged delay in appointing the head of the anti-corruption body in Goa. Justice Joshi himself was appointed in April 2021, succeeding Justice (retd) P.K. Misra, whose term ended in September 2020, leaving 75 cases pending at that time. Before Joshi's appointment, Justice (retd) U.V. Bakre had initially been shortlisted but withdrew his consent in March 2021 citing personal reasons.

Most of the currently pending cases reportedly involve corruption in illegal constructions and the issuance of various permissions.

Before the end of his term, Justice Misra had highlighted the perceived weaknesses in Goa's Lokayukta Act, noting that it lacked the robust powers enjoyed by its counterparts in states like Karnataka and Kerala. Goa's first Lokayukta, Justice (retd) Sudershan Reddy, had also resigned within seven months of his 2013 appointment, citing personal reasons, leading to a nearly three-year vacancy before Justice Misra's appointment in April 2016.

To facilitate appointments, the State government had amended the Lokayukta Act in 2021, allowing for the appointment of retired high court judges after facing difficulties in securing retired Supreme Court judges or High Court chief justices for the post.