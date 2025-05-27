Goa Minister Alleges Bribery In Tribal Welfare Dept; CM Sawant Promises Action

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has threatened "appropriate action" against state Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude after the latter went on record suggesting corruption in the Department of Tribal Welfare — a department that is currently under the charge of Sawant himself. Gaude's statement, made at a public function on Sunday, has caused a political storm in the state, with the opposition parties jumping on the bandwagon of demanding a formal inquiry into the charges, as reported by the news agency The Indian Express.

"Ministers must speak responsibly. I have noted Gaude's comments, and suitable action will be taken," Sawant said on Monday night, responding to reporters after a media briefing.

Gaude's Veiled Allegation

Addressing the 'Prerna Din' event, organised by the Directorate of Tribal Welfare in association with the United Tribal Association Alliance, Gaude attacked the functioning of the department and claimed irregularities in dealing with contractor files.

"A significant amount of taxpayer money is allocated to this department. If it can’t even organise a single event efficiently, it reflects poor administrative control. Files of contractors are being dealt with secretly under the Shram Shakti Bhavan building. Something is taken from them, and then they are asked to submit their files," Gaude said in a scathing indictment.

He also asked why the delay in building a long-awaited tribal bhavan, a project he had started when he last held the portfolio of Tribal Welfare. "The land has been given by the tribal community, the foundation stone has been laid. Why has the work stalled?" he asked.

Opposition Slams Government, Demands Probe

Responding quickly, the opposition blamed the BJP-led state government for institutionalised corruption and demanded an immediate probe.

"The minister's statement exposes how deep corruption runs in this government," remarked Yuri Alemao, Congress MLA and Leader of Opposition. "The Anti-Corruption Branch must take suo motu cognizance of this and act against those involved."

Goa Forward Party leader Vijai Sardesai said the same: "This is not a revelation but a reflection of frustration within the BJP. Even their ministers are now admitting that bribes are required to get files cleared."

Pattern Of Allegations

This is not the first instance that corruption charges have shaken Goa's ruling hierarchy. In March, former transport minister and senior BJP leader Pandurang Madkaikar had stated he paid ₹15–20 lakh as a bribe to a minister's assistant to have his file cleared. Although Madkaikar walked it back later, the scandal further aggravated public perception of corruption in the administration.

Political Fallout Ahead?

The publicised feud between Gaude and the Chief Minister has also strained party relations within, casting doubt over the BJP leadership in Goa being united. With opposition parties demanding a more thorough probe, the row can have long-term political consequences as the state gears up for the monsoon session of the Assembly.

For the time being, everybody is waiting for Chief Minister's threatened "appropriate action" — and whether it will be to stifle dissent or to respond to charges of corruption one of his ministers has brought against him.