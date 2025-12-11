Goa Nightclub Fire Aftermath: Authorities Ban Fireworks In Tourist Spots After 25 Deaths

Panaji: In the aftermath of the deadly North Goa nightclub fire that killed 25 people, the district administration has moved quickly to tighten safety measures across the region. According to media reports, On Wednesday evening, officials announced a ban on the use of fireworks, sparklers, and all forms of pyrotechnics inside tourist establishments to reduce the risk of another such tragedy.

The decision was made after the tragic fire on December 6 at a popular nightclub in Arpora, which started around midnight and caused panic and heavy loss of life.

Officials said the new rules are meant to improve safety in hotels, clubs, and other tourist places, especially with the holiday season coming up. They added that all establishments must follow these guidelines strictly to prevent fire accidents and keep visitors safe.

Details of the Arpora Nightclub Fire Incident: What We Know So Far

At least 25 people, including 20 staff members and five tourists lost their lives in a fire at an Arpora nightclub on Saturday night. The club is owned by brothers Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, who have been detained in connection with the incident.

According to police officials and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, the fire started after electric fireworks from pyro guns were used during a dance performance inside the club. Police have also arrested five managers and staff members linked to the case. Soon after the incident, authorities said the Luthra brothers had left for Phuket, Thailand, on an IndiGo flight. This incident comes at a time when IndiGo is facing major flight cancellations, leaving many passengers stranded at airports across India, says media reports.

Additionally, according to media reports, On Wednesday, the Delhi court declined to grant immediate interim relief to Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra after they approached the Rohini Court seeking four weeks of anticipatory bail in connection with the Goa nightclub fire. The court has asked the Goa Police to file a response to their plea.