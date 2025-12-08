Goa Nightclub Fire: All 25 Victims Identified, Four Arrested – Key Updates

Goa Nightclub Fire: A horrific fire in the early hours of Sunday at a restaurant-club in North Goa's Arpora claimed 25 lives. The incident prompted the authorities into action and led to four arrests. Meanwhile, ex gratia was also announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

After the authorities were alerted, the fire and emergency teams rushed to the scene, and the injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Authorities worked through the night to bring the situation under control.

Goa CM on Sunday confirmed the arrest of four people related to the tragic incident, further announcing an ex gratia of Rs. 5 lakh each for the victims' kin and Rs. 50,000 each for the injured in the tragedy.

Who Are The Victims In Goa Nightclub Fire?

At least 25 individuals lost their lives in the fire, with five of them identified as tourists and others as staff members.

According to the list released, here are the victims who were killed in the mishap:

S. No. - Name - Resident

1 - Mohit - Jharkhand (Staff)

2 - Pradeep Mahto- Jharkhand (Staff)

3 - Binod Mahto- Jharkhand (Staff)

4 - Rahul Tanti- Assam (Staff)

5 - Satish Singh -Uttarakhand (Staff)

6 - Manojit Mal - Assam (Staff)

7 - Churna Bahadur Pun - Nepal (Staff)

8 - Surender Singh - Uttarakhand (Staff)

9 - Subhash Chetri - West Bengal (Staff)

10 - Jitendra Singh - Uttarakhand (Staff)

11 - Sumit Negi - Uttarakhand (Staff)

12 - Manish Singh - Uttarakhand (Staff)

13 - Vivek Katwal - Nepal (Staff)

14 - Sabin - Nepal (Staff)

15 - Sunil Kumar - Uttar Pradesh (Staff)

16 - Digambar Patir - Assam (Staff)

17 - Rohan Singh - Uttar Pradesh (Staff)

18 - Dominic - Maharashtra (Staff)

19 - Manoj Jora - Maharashtra (Staff)

20 - Sudeep - Nepal (Staff)

21 - Ishaq - Karnataka (Tourist)

22 - Saroj Joshi - Delhi (Tourist)

23 - Vinod Kumar - Delhi (Tourist)

24 - Anita Joshi - Delhi (Tourist)

25 - Kamla Joshi - Delhi (Tourist)

According to the Goa police, a total of 25 deceased persons have been shifted to GMC Bambolim and the process of identifying the bodies is underway, and all efforts are being made to establish the identities at the earliest.

"Of the six injured persons, one has been discharged, while five continue to remain admitted and are under treatment," the police said.

"An offence has been registered at Anjuna Police Station u/s 105, 125, 125(a), 125(b), 287 r/w 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The senior Police officers of Goa police are camping at Anjuna police station and closely monitoring the investigation. Postmortem examination of the 17 bodies held. Five bodies have been handed over to the relatives for final religious rites," the Goa police added.

4 Arrested After Goa Nightclub Fire Tragedy

Four people have been arrested in connection with the deadly fire at the nightclub in North Goa's Arpora, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant informed on Sunday. The Goa CM said that the other club by Romeo Lane has been sealed.

"At present, four people have been arrested. We have already sealed the other club of Romeo Lane. The government does not promote any illegal nightclub," Sawant said while addressing a press conference.

Goa Director General of Police (DGP) Alok Kumar said an FIR has been registered against the owners, Saurav Luthra and Gaurav Luthra.

"The arrested persons include Rajiv Modak, Chief General Manager; Vivek Singh, General Manager; Rajveer Singhania, Bar Manager; and Priyanshu Thakur, Gate Manager. FIR has been registered against the owners, Saurav Luthra and Gaurav Luthra," DGP Kumar said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief and announced an ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased in the fire mishap in Arpora, Goa. The injured will be given Rs. 50,000 from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

(with ANI inputs)