GOA NEWS

Goa Nightclub Fire: Eyewitnesses Describe Scene Of ‘Reddish Flames And Loud Sirens’

Goa Club Fire: The fire erupted shortly after midnight at Birch by Romeo Lane in the busy Baga belt. Residents and tourists recounted the confusion and panic as the incident unfolded. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 07, 2025, 01:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Goa Nightclub Fire: Eyewitnesses Describe Scene Of ‘Reddish Flames And Loud Sirens’Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Freepik

Goa Club Fire: A massive fire broke out on Sunday at a popular nightclub in North Goa’s Arpora, leading to 25 deaths, including tourists and staff members. Meanwhile, eyewitness accounts have begun to shed light on the chaotic moments surrounding the horrific incident.

The fire erupted shortly after midnight at Birch by Romeo Lane in the busy Baga belt. After the incident came to light, the government and authorities sprang into action, as Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has ordered a magisterial inquiry in the Arpora nightclub fire. 

Also Check- Goa Nightclub Fire Kills 25 - What Sparked The Deadly Blaze?

Eyewitnesses Recall Horror

Residents and tourists in the vicinity recounted confusion and panic as the incident unfolded. 

IANS quoted a local resident, who rushed to the scene after learning about the fire, as saying, "I saw the news this morning and rushed here. Last night, we only heard a very loud siren, but we didn’t realize what had happened. We thought something had happened on the road, nothing serious. But in the morning, we found out that such a big tragedy had occurred."

Another eyewitness, a tourist staying nearby, described seeing the flames from a distance: "We had just reached our hotel when we noticed reddish flames coming out. When we went to check, the police were already there managing the situation."

A resident from the neighbourhood recalled hearing emergency vehicles around midnight but not understanding the gravity of the situation. 

Goa Fire Tragedy 

According to police officials, the inferno is suspected to have been triggered by a cylinder explosion inside the premises. 

Fire tenders from multiple stations were deployed, and firefighters battled the flames well into the early hours of Sunday. 

Govt Issues Emergency Helplines 

The Goa government on Sunday issued emergency helpline numbers to assist families, tourists and residents following the massive fire. 

According to the North Goa District Disaster Management Authority, the District Control Room at the North Goa Collectorate can be reached on 0832-2225383, while the Goa Police Control Room (North Goa) will operate through 7875756000 for urgent reports and assistance.

As per a release, dedicated officials have been assigned at the district and sub-divisional levels. These include Bardez-I Officer Varsha S. Parab (8308014526) and Bardez-II Officer Vasant Dabholkar (7083234963).

For the Tiswadi district, Bhiku L. Gawas (9421151048) has been designated as the primary contact. The Mamlatdar offices led by Anant Rajaram Malik (9637779277) and Dattaprasad Toraskar (9923882807) have also been placed on active duty.

(with agencies' inputs) 

