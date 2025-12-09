Goa Nightclub Fire: How Luthra Brothers Flee Abroad Amid The Chaos | DNA Analysis

The Goa nightclub fire that claimed 25 lives has exposed glaring lapses in policing, regulation and accountability, as owners Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra quietly fled the country just hours after the tragedy. In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of how the brothers managed to escape, and how such cases repeatedly highlight the weaknesses of India’s enforcement mechanisms.

The fire broke out at 11:45 pm on 7 December at Birch by Romeo Lane in Arpora. By 12:02 am, police had been informed, yet no urgent action was taken to restrict the movements of the owners. At 3 am, the Luthra brothers reached Delhi Airport and boarded a 5:30 am IndiGo flight to Thailand. The lookout notice was issued only after they had left Indian soil, raising serious questions over the police response and coordination between agencies.

Interpol has now issued a Blue Corner Notice to trace the brothers, while Goa authorities have demolished illegal portions of one of their establishments, Romeo Lane in Vagator, built in violation of regulations. Investigations have revealed that the Arpora nightclub was operating without mandatory safety clearances, with a kitchen illegally set up in the basement. These violations surfaced only after the fire killed 25 people.

The Luthras, who built a vast food-and-beverage empire across 30 Indian cities and four countries within a decade, expanded aggressively through franchise outlets under brands such as Romeo Lane, Birch by Romeo Lane, Mama’s Buoi and Kaha. Their rapid rise, fuelled by strong social connections and influence, has once again highlighted how individuals with wealth and clout exploit systemic loopholes with ease.

The escape of the Luthra brothers mirrors the flight of several high-profile fugitives, Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, Lalit Modi and the Sandesara brothers, who left India despite being under investigation for massive financial or criminal wrongdoing. Many of them remain abroad years later, even as legal processes continue slowly.

While opposition parties questioned the government in Parliament over the Luthras’ escape, the Centre assured that efforts are underway to bring them back. Goa Police claim the investigation is proceeding swiftly, with all construction, permission and licensing records being examined.

This episode has reignited debate over how easily powerful individuals evade the law. In stark contrast, ordinary citizens face lengthy legal battles, high court expenses and years of delay, yet those with influence often leave the country long before action is taken. The demand for accountability has grown sharper, with critics arguing that unless such failures are addressed, citizens’ faith in the system will continue to erode.