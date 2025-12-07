Goa Nightclub Fire Kills 25 - What Sparked The Deadly Blaze?

Goa Nightclub Fire: A massive fire broke out at Arpora's Birch by Romeo Lane, and in the tragedy, 25 people, including 4 tourists and 14 staff members, were killed. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed distress over the fire mishap in Goa's Arpora on Sunday and announced an ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs. 50,000 to those injured.

The fire erupted around midnight, and fire tenders from multiple stations were immediately deployed. Firefighters battled the flames well into the early hours of Sunday.

According to police officials, the massive blaze is suspected to have been triggered by a cylinder explosion inside the premises. Meanwhile, the sudden blast is believed to have left little time for those inside to escape.

As per IANS, the identities of seven victims are yet to be confirmed, while six people are injured and are undergoing treatment. Authorities confirmed that a significant number of the deceased were employees working at the club when the incident occurred.

Govt Action on Goa Fire Tragedy

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident and also said that it is to be seen whether the fire safety norms and building construction norms were followed.

"An arrest warrant has been issued against the club owners. Managers and others have already been arrested. Whoever is found guilty will be put behind bars. PM Modi called me up this morning and asked for all details. He also asked for details on the injured. I briefed the PM in detail...Goa Govt will take all steps to ensure that such an incident never happens in the future," according to ANI, the CM said.

A detailed investigation is underway, and further information on the matter is awaited.

(with agencies' inputs)