Goa Nightclub Fire: Luthra Brothers Sent To Judicial Custody Till 9th January

The Mapusa judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) Court has sent Gurav and Saurabh Luthra to Judicial custody till 9th January 2026 in the Goa Nightclub fire incident on Monday. The Luthra brothers are co-owners of the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, in which 25 people died, and several others were injured following a fire incident on December 6. Earlier, their custody was extended by the Mapusa Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court, ending today.

On December 16, the Luthra brothers were deported from Thailand, flown from Delhi to Goa after a Delhi court granted police a 48-hour transit remand upon their arrival at IGI Airport. They were presented before the Mapusa JMFC court on December 17, and the court sent the accused to 5-day police custody. The Mapusa JMFC court extended both the accused’s until December 29 in the latest hearing on December 26.

While Ajay Gupta, the third accused in the case, is already under a 14-day judicial custody, granted by the JMFC court.

Advocate for Luthra brothers, Advocate Parag Rao, while speaking to ANI, said, "They have sought judicial custody, which apparently means that they have completed their investigation insofar as police custody is concerned. Now, JC has been granted by the judicial magistrate first class till 9 January,2026. I have told my clients, and they have also been saying that they are cooperating."

#WATCH | Mapusa, Goa: Advocate Vishnu Joshi, representing a victim's family, says, "Luthra brothers' police remand was ending today in the Goa fire incident case... They have been sent to jail in judicial custody... Ajay Gupta, one of the three owners of the club, is already in… https://t.co/AQMbGv0GB2 pic.twitter.com/8cRRolgSET ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2025

The advocate representing a victim's family, Vishnu Joshi, while speaking to the News agency ANI said, "Luthra brothers' police remand was ending today in the Goa fire incident case... They have been sent to jail in judicial custody. Ajay Gupta, one of the three owners of the club, is already in the custody of Mapusa police station. They have already filed for anticipatory bail. We are filing an intervention application against their bail.”

According to Goa Police, the nightclub's fireworks lacked proper fire safety equipment. They told Patiala House Court the Luthra brothers, the main owners of 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub in Arpora, controlled all operations, including safety and events, yet organized the display despite missing emergency exits on ground and deck floors.

Their custody remains essential at this critical investigation stage. Police have filed charges on December 7 at Arpora Anjuna station under sections 105, 125, 125(a), 125(b), and 287, read with 3(5) under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023.

