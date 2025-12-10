Goa Nightclub Fire Tragedy: Police Detain One; Hunt For Absconding Accused Widens With INTERPOL Notice — Key Updates

Goa Nightclub Fire Probe: Goa Police on Tuesday detained one more accused, Ajay Gupta, in connection with the tragic fire incident at Birch by Romeo Lane restaurant-cum-bar in North Goa that claimed 25 lives.

Ajay is a resident of New Delhi, and earlier, a Lookout Circular (LOC) had been issued against him. When a team of police visited his residence in Delhi, he was found to be absconding, after which a non-bailable arrest warrant was issued against him.

"Ajay Gupta has now been detained in Delhi," according to ANI, Goa Police said in a statement.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read- Goa CM Orders Immediate Demolition Of Romeo Lane Vagator Amid Hunt For Luthra Brothers

Meanwhile, Goa Tourism's Rohan Khaunte said a strict investigation will be conducted from "down to top" and that "some heads need to roll."

After the tragic fire, the government also sprang into action, and a magisterial inquiry has been launched into the devastating fire.

What Happened At Goa Nightclub?

A massive fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday at a nightclub in Arpora, triggering a high-casualty incident. 25 individuals lost their lives, most of whom were staff of the restaurant, and others were identified as tourists.

The Goa government formed a committee to investigate the incident. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the district administration demolished part of the Romeo Lane restaurant in Vagator, Goa. The restaurant is owned by Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, who also own Birch by Romeo Lane.

INTERPOL's 'Blue Corner Notice'

Amid the ongoing investigation into Goa's Romeo Lane fire tragedy, a 'blue corner notice' has been issued by INTERPOL against the absconding accused, Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra.

This development comes after the brothers fled to Thailand after the fire and are now being tracked by international authorities.

Earlier, after the First Information Report (FIR) was filed, the Goa police dispatched a team to Delhi to raid the addresses of the accused Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra. Since they were not available, notices under appropriate legal provisions were pasted on their residences. By the evening of December 7, a Lookout Circular (LOC) was issued against both at the request of the Goa police.

The Bureau of Immigration in Mumbai confirmed that both accused had flown to Phuket on flight 6E 1073 at 5:30 am on December 7, immediately after the incident, indicating an intent to evade investigation. Goa police are coordinating with the Interpol Division of CBI to apprehend Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra at the earliest.

(with ANI inputs)