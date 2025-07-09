Goa Targets Malaria-Free Status by 2025–26: Health Minister Rane Outlines Roadmap

Goa has embarked on an ambitious mission to eradicate malaria by 2025–26, marking a significant shift in the state’s public health strategy. Health Minister Vishwajit Rane announced that the state has officially entered the elimination phase of malaria, with coordinated efforts now underway to completely eliminate the disease over the next year.

Key measures include mandatory screening of all labourers at construction sites and the issuance of health cards under the Goa Public Health Act—an area often identified as a high-risk zone for mosquito breeding. The Directorate of Health Services (DHS) has also issued advisories to departments across the board to strengthen sanitation practices in both urban and rural pockets.

“Goa is in the elimination phase of malaria, with a goal to achieve complete eradication by 2025–26,” Rane said. “This is not just a departmental effort—it requires coordination between government bodies and active involvement from the public.”

To ensure the momentum continues, the state has submitted a proposal for the Sub-National Malaria Elimination Award for South Goa district, covering performance across 2022, 2023, and 2024. The award recognizes regions demonstrating measurable progress in malaria control and elimination.

Public awareness is also a central component of the strategy. The health department is urging citizens to help eliminate mosquito breeding sites by maintaining clean surroundings. “Public participation is key. Let us work together to make Goa free of vector-borne diseases,” Rane added.

Officials say the move reflects the state's larger health vision, with an emphasis on early detection, prevention, and sustained surveillance. If successful, Goa would become one of the first Indian states to achieve malaria eradication under the national framework.

With a clear timeline and multi-stakeholder approach, Goa’s fight against malaria is being closely watched by public health experts and other states working toward similar goals.