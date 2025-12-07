Goa Tragedy: 23 Killed In Major Fire At Restaurant In Arpora; PM Modi Expresses Condolences

Goa Restaurant Fire: In a tragic incident, at least 23 people died after a fire broke out at a restaurant-cum-club in Arpora, which was reported on Sunday. Authorities have begun a detailed investigation into the cause of the fire.

According to ANI, the fire was reported around midnight, and emergency teams rushed to the spot. The injured individuals were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, while officials worked through the night to bring the situation under control. In addition, officials have informed that efforts are underway to provide medical support to the injured and assistance to the families of those who died.

Goa DGP Alok Kumar stated that the police received the alert shortly after midnight.

“An unfortunate incident occurred in a restaurant-cum-club in Arpora. At 12:04 am, the police control room received information about a fire, and the police, fire brigade, and ambulances were rushed to the spot. The fire is now under control, and all the bodies have been recovered. The total death count is 23...The police will investigate the cause of this incident, and we will take action based on the findings,” he said.

Goa CM Sawant Orders Inquiry Into Goa Fire Incident

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday expressed deep grief over the Arpora fire that killed 23 people, describing it as a "very painful day" for the state, and ordered an inquiry into the incident. He also extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

In a post on X, the CM wrote, "Today is a very painful day for all of us in Goa. A major fire incident at Arpora has taken the lives of 23 people. I am deeply grieved and offer my heartfelt condolences to all the bereaved families in this hour of unimaginable loss. I visited the incident site and have ordered an inquiry into this incident. The investigation will examine the exact cause of the fire and whether fire safety norms and building rules were followed. Those found responsible will face the most stringent action under the law- any negligence will be dealt with firmly."

Earlier, when he visited the incident site, CM Sawant called it an "unfortunate" incident and said strict action would follow.

According to ANI, he said, "The incident is very unfortunate for a tourism state like Goa. The people who run such things illegally, and a fire incident occurred...23 people have lost their lives...The government will conduct an inquiry into this incident. The inquiry will examine the exact cause of the fire, and those found responsible will face the most stringent action under the law."

President, PM Express Condolences

In a post on X, President Droupadi Murmu expressed sorrow over the incident and wrote, "Deeply pained by the tragic fire incident in North Goa district resulting in the loss of precious lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May they find strength during this difficult time. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a post on X, expressed condolences and stated that he had spoken with CM Sawant about the incident. Furthermore, he also informed that the state government is assisting those affected by the tragedy.

The fire mishap in Arpora, Goa, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to Goa CM Dr. Pramod Sawant Ji about the situation. The State Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected.

Further details on the unfortunate fire incident in Goa are awaited.

(with ANI inputs)