The recent collapse of the false ceiling at Goa's iconic Kala Academy has reignited public outrage over alleged corruption in the state’s infrastructure projects—especially those bearing the stamp of direct supervision by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Once hailed as a "masterpiece of cultural revival," the renovated structure has quickly become a symbol of official negligence and spiraling costs.

Originally earmarked for a ₹49 crore revamp, the cost of Kala Academy’s restoration is now inching dangerously close to the ₹100 crore mark. Former Deputy Chief Minister and Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardesai has sounded the alarm, revealing that an expert committee has recommended an additional ₹20 crore for the main auditorium—despite visible construction failures. “This is Goa’s Taj Mahal of wasteful expenditure,” he stated, questioning how much more taxpayer money will be poured into a project riddled with structural and ethical flaws.

Goa’s Taj Mahal to hit ₹100 Cr soon!@vijaisardesai reveals that an expert member has submitted a report recommending an additional ₹20 Cr for the renovation of Kala Academy’s main auditorium.



He questions how much more public money will be spent on this so-called… pic.twitter.com/1fRXfxYQqS — Goa Forward (@Goaforwardparty) July 28, 2025

What makes the situation even more politically embarrassing for the ruling BJP government is that the corruption was flagged internally. Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude—part of the Sawant Cabinet—had previously expressed serious concerns over irregularities and the quality of work in the Kala Academy repair project. His warnings, however, went unheeded, raising questions about intra-government transparency and CM Sawant’s oversight.

Built as a cultural beacon for the state, Kala Academy’s deteriorating condition barely a year after renovation is not just an architectural failure—it is a governance disaster. The false ceiling collapse is the latest evidence in a pattern of questionable public works spending under the current administration.

Critics argue that if even a cultural landmark under the Chief Minister’s nose is falling apart, the rot may run much deeper across Goa’s development narrative. As opposition parties and civil society demand a probe, the ball is now in CM Sawant’s court: will he fix the ceiling—or continue to duck accountability?