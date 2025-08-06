Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has admitted on the Assembly floor that the state has been without a Lokayukta for over eight months, with 16 cases currently stuck in limbo. The admission comes at a time when questions about institutional accountability and anti-corruption mechanisms in the state are already growing louder.

Responding to a query raised by Congress legislator Carlos Alvares Ferreira, CM Sawant acknowledged that the position has remained vacant since former Lokayukta Justice B.K. Debburman stepped down in September 2023. Despite efforts, the government has not yet managed to appoint a successor.

“We are trying our level best,” said Sawant, but his vague response offered little reassurance or clarity on when the post would be filled.

The prolonged vacancy has stalled progress on complaints related to corruption and misconduct involving public officials. Critics argue that this points to deeper issues in the state’s justice delivery framework, particularly when institutions meant to check power and promote transparency are left non-functional.

Legal observers say the absence of a Lokayukta undermines the very system it was created to support. “This delay is not just about procedure. It raises concerns about whether there’s political will to allow independent oversight,” said a Panaji-based lawyer who has followed several Lokayukta proceedings over the years.

Civil society groups have also voiced concern, noting that the delay may discourage citizens from coming forward with complaints or whistleblowing. Some allege that cases involving influential individuals may benefit from the institutional vacuum.

Opposition leaders have described the delay as intentional, accusing the state government of weakening accountability by neglecting key watchdog positions. “It’s no coincidence,” said one senior Congress leader. “There are people in this government who may prefer a non-functional Lokayukta.”

As Goa continues to deal with corruption allegations and rising public dissatisfaction, the Chief Minister’s statement has shed light on a neglected, yet crucial, pillar of governance. Until the vacancy is addressed, faith in the state’s anti-corruption and justice systems may continue to erode.