God bless you for retaining Bihar CM post: Prashant Kishor tells Nitish Kumar after expulsion from JD(U)

Minutes after his expulsion from JD(U), Prashant Kishor on Wednesday (January 29) posted a tweet taking a jibe at JD(U) president Nitish Kumar, offering his best wishes to his former colleague to 'retain' the chief ministership of Bihar.

"Thank you Nitish Kumar. My best wishes to you to retain the chair of Chief Minister of Bihar. God bless you," tweeted Kishor.

Earlier on Wednesday, the JD(U) expelled Kishor and senior leader Pavan Varma from the primary membership of the party for "anti-party activities". In a statement, JD(U) said that Prashant Kishor was given the post of vice-president but he used the party for his own selfish purposes. "And even after being given the option to leave the party as per his wishes, he chose to use objectionable words against the party chief," the statement said, adding, "to ensure Prashant Kishor doesn't stoop even lower, it is important to let him go from the party," read the statement.

Kishor was shown the way just a day after he called Nitish Kumar a 'liar' for claiming that he appointed Kishor as the JD(U) vice-president at the direction of BJP leader Amit Shah. Kishor had tweeted on Monday dismissing Kumar's as "fake". Notably, both Kishor and Varma have been criticising the Bihar CM over the party's decision to support the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"Nitish Kumar what a fall for you to lie about how and why you made me join JDU. Poor attempt on your part to try and make my colour same as yours!. And if you are telling the truth who would believe that you still have the courage not to listen to someone recommended by Amit Shah?" Kishor tweeted on Tuesday.

Pavan Varma also took a dig at Nitish Kumar after his expulsion from JD(U) and said, "I congratulate Nitish Kumar ji for removing all the obstacles and impediments from his path in his pursuit of short term political gain. This pursuit is clearly now completely without any fidelity or loyalty to ideology."

"He (Nitish Kumar) can now achieve his short term political goals, including possibly that of the CMship of Bihar, without any reference to party's constitution, his own ideological views of which he has spoken repeatedly in past&directions and actions of his ally BJP," Varma told ANI.