Godhra Train Carnage Case: Life Convict Held In Pune 4 Months After Jumping Parole

PUNE: A 55-year-old life convict in Godhra train carnage case of 2002, who absconded after jumping parole in September last year, has been arrested in Maharashtra's Pune district in a theft case, police said on Monday. Salim Zarda, who previously also jumped parole on eight occasions, was arrested by the Pune rural police on January 22 for a theft, they said, adding he has been handed over to the Nashik police in connection with a theft case registered there.

He was among the 31 persons convicted in the Godhra train carnage case, the police said. Zarda, who was lodged at a prison in Gujarat, was released on a seven-day parole on September 17, 2024, but he failed to return. "We arrested him and his gang members on January 22 for their involvement in thefts across rural Pune. During the investigation, his connection to the Godhra train carnage case came to light," Inspector Dinesh Tayde of Alephata police station said.

On February 27, 2002, the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express was burnt at Godhra in Gujarat, which killed 59 persons and triggered riots in the state. Tayde said 31 persons had been convicted in the 2002 Godhra train carnage case. While 11 of them were initially sentenced to death, 20 got life term in the case.

"Zarda was among the 11 persons sentenced to death, but the (Gujarat) High Court later commuted their sentences to life imprisonment," he said. Zarda and his gang members were arrested in Pune last month for allegedly stealing 40 tyres valued at more than Rs 2.49 lakh from a stationary truck on January 7, the official said.

They were also linked to similar thefts in Manchar area of Pune and Sinnar in Nashik. Stolen articles and a tempo truck valued at Rs 14.4 lakh have been recovered, the official said. "Zarda and his associates used to operate in Pune and nearby districts, carrying out thefts," Tayde said.

Pankaj Deshmukh, Superintendent of Police, Pune rural, said the accused has been handed over to Nashik rural police in connection with a theft case registered at Sinnar police station. "We will seek his custody again for a theft case registered at Manchar police station," he added.