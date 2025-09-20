Gogi Gang Members Held In Foiled Delhi Attack, Arrested

In a significant security operation, a specialised team from Police Station Budh Vihar in Rohini District successfully prevented a potential attack on the residence of a prominent figure linked to the Gau Rakshak Dal.

This operation took place in the early hours of Saturday, following timely intelligence inputs.

The individual in question had recently organised a Maha Sabha in response to an incident involving the brutal beating and mob lynching of three individuals by Lallu and his associates, who had also taken to social media to flaunt their influence by sharing a video of the assault on Instagram, tied to the notorious Gogi Gang.

Acting on information received in the early morning hours, the police learned that Lallu, along with his associates, planned to open fire at the office-cum-residence of the Gau Rakshak Dal leader near Avantika, Rohini, to establish gang dominance.

The group was expected to pass through Sector-24, Rohini, in a white car.

At approximately 2:40 AM, near Bankey Bihari Mandir, Sector-24, Rohini, the crack team intercepted a suspected white Swift car and signalled it to stop while moving their patrol vehicle forward.

Sensing the police presence, the occupants rammed into the government vehicle in an attempt to escape. They then deboarded the car and opened indiscriminate fire at the police party while trying to flee.

The police team immediately took tactical positions and retaliated. During the exchange of fire, two occupants sustained gunshot injuries to their legs, one of the accused was overpowered, and two managed to escape by scaling a wall near Ganda Nala, Rithala.

The injured were promptly shifted to a hospital for treatment.

A total of six rounds were fired by the police, while the accused fired six to seven rounds from their weapons.

The arrested accused have been identified as Lallu alias Ashroo (23), son of Kaley Khan, a resident of Mangeram Park; Irfan (21), son of Irshad, also from Mangeram Park in Pooth Kalan; and Nitesh (30), son of Ajay Sharma, hailing from Baldev Nagar in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, Lallu and Irfan, who both sustained gunshot injuries during the encounter, are hardened members of the Gogi Gang.

Lallu, a key figure heading his own faction dubbed the Nassroo Gang--named after his brother Nasrrudin, currently in judicial custody for two murders at PS Bawana and Sultan Puri, besides 12 other serious offences--has a chilling rap sheet involving five heinous cases, including two attempts to murder and two robberies.

Irfan, a close associate of Lallu, is implicated in two attempted murder cases at PS Vijay Vihar. Nitesh, apprehended without injury at the scene, has prior involvement in cheating offences.

Three weapons were recovered from their possession: one sophisticated pistol each from Lallu and Irfan, and a desi katta (country-made pistol) from Nitesh.

The incident unfolded when a police team, acting on specific intelligence, cornered the five-member group. While three were nabbed after retaliatory firing, two unidentified accomplices fled the spot, prompting an intensified manhunt.

A case has been registered under Sections 221, 132, 109(2), and 3(5) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 25/27 of the Arms Act (corresponding to previous IPC Sections 186/353/307/34).

The injured accused are under medical care, and investigations are ongoing.