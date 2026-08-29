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'Going overboard': FDA withdraws Cipla licence cancellation order after Bombay HC raps it

The Maharashtra FDA withdrew its order cancelling Cipla’s Pune drug sale licence after the Bombay High Court criticised the regulator for following an improper procedure and violating the principles of natural justice.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 29, 2026, 06:58 PM IST|Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 06:58 PM IST
'Going overboard': FDA withdraws Cipla licence cancellation order after Bombay HC raps it
Image Credit: ANI

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'Going overboard': FDA withdraws Cipla licence cancellation order after Bombay HC raps it
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