/'Going overboard': FDA withdraws Cipla licence cancellation order after Bombay HC raps it

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Saturday revoked its order cancelling the drug sale licence of Cipla Pharma & Life Sciences Limited’s Pune unit, following a Bombay High Court reprimand to the state regulator for allegedly going “overboard” and acting in a “high-handed” manner.
The FDA had cancelled the drug sale licences of Cipla’s carrying and forwarding facility at Wadki in Pune, effective August 27, citing serious irregularities concerning the packaging, storage and recall of Reactin Plus Tablets.
A bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad observed that the FDA had acted against the “principles of natural justice”. The remarks came after Cipla said on Friday that it had challenged the FDA’s action, while clarifying that the regulator’s order raised no concerns over the safety, quality or efficacy of its products and did not involve or indicate any issue related to patient safety.
The FDA said it would immediately withdraw the order cancelling the licence and issue a fresh show-cause notice to the company, following which a reasoned order would be passed.
What happened in the court?
Senior counsel Aabad Ponda, representing Cipla, told the bench on Saturday that the FDA had emailed the company asking its representatives to appear before the department for a hearing on August 26, which was a public holiday.
The FDA was represented by Additional Government Pleader P P Kakade, who argued that the law does not grant the company a right to a hearing.
The bench, however, disagreed with the submission and questioned why the department had emailed the drug company asking it to send a representative for a hearing, particularly when August 26 was a holiday declared by the state government.
"You (FDA) are doing a laudable and appreciative job, but now you are going overboard. This is not the first time this is happening. You have wronged, and now you have to resolve the issue," the high court said.
The bench observed that the FDA had acted in a “high-handed” manner, followed an improper procedure and proceeded to cancel the licence. “The order is against the principles of natural justice,” the bench said.
The High Court also questioned whether it was “fair and transparent” for the FDA to email the company and ask it to send a representative for a hearing on the very same day.
"If the court does the same thing, will it be fair? The government refuses or seeks adjournments claiming they cannot work on holidays; then how has the state's department passed an order like this on a public holiday," the bench questioned.
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