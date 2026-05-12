Gold trade slows in Kashmir after PM’s appeal as jewellers report cancellations and demand drop

The Prime Minister’s appeal on May 10, 2026, urging citizens to avoid purchasing gold, has had a noticeable impact on the gold market in Kashmir, with traders and goldsmiths reporting a sharp slowdown in business, along with rising cancellation calls and deferred orders. Customers are increasingly cancelling future bookings, postponing planned purchases, or reducing gold buying for weddings and ceremonies. Following the appeal to “delay gold purchases for one year,” many consumers appear to have taken the message literally.

As a result, market activity has largely been restricted to fulfilling pre-existing orders, while fresh walk-in demand has fallen significantly.

One customer, Gulzar Ahmad, who was in the middle of a wedding function preparation, visited a jewellery shop to collect pre-ordered gold, reportedly with a reduced purchase of around 25%. He welcomed the Prime Minister’s decision, saying, “It’s a good step what the PM has said, and you know gold prices are touching skies, we buy gold with great difficulty, we are helpless as marriage is week away, and this order was placed earlier. Otherwise, no one should buy gold. What PM have suggested is in the interest of the country.”

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Goldsmiths and jewellers across Kashmir have expressed mixed reactions. While some acknowledge the appeal as a step towards broader economic stability, many have raised concerns about its impact on livelihoods, warning that it could affect crores of people engaged in the trade across the country. The All-Kashmir Jewellers Association has also urged the government to reconsider the move.

Goldsmith Sanjeev Kumar said, “It will affect our livelihood, but it’s a matter of the country, so we are with it, we have to hear Modi ji's appeal.”

Another goldsmith, 60-year-old Keval Kumar, said, “It’s ok if it’s in the interest of the country, if our country is getting benefits, it’s ok, but yet any major impact is not seen. In Kashmir, the marriage season is going on, customers have already ordered for that, they will come.”

Bashir Ahmad, president of the Kashmir Goldsmiths Association, said the community would follow the appeal but urged the government to consider its impact on families dependent on the trade. “We are not denying the appeal, whatever is ordered will be obeyed, but Modi sb have to think about our families too. If we speak of India, around 5 crore people are involved. Government policy is good, when government is happy our country is happy, we are happy, but see how many are related to this trade and earn their livelihood. I request Modi ji, if he has taken this step, he must think of us. I got 5–6 calls from customers since morning; there will be impact, people will stop buying,” he said.

Srinagar’s busiest gold hub, Hari Singh Street, is also reflecting the slowdown. What is usually a bustling marketplace during the peak wedding and pilgrimage season has turned unusually quiet, with several shops reporting almost no walk-in customers.

While some stores remain open to honour earlier bookings, jewellers say the atmosphere has shifted sharply, with increasing calls for cancellations and reduced orders. Industry members have urged the government to consider support measures, arguing that the burden of such a policy shift is falling heavily on those dependent on the trade.

The Prime Minister’s appeal is being viewed as part of a wider economic strategy aimed at conserving foreign exchange reserves amid the West Asia crisis and rising global oil prices, which have placed additional pressure on the Indian rupee.