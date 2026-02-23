‘Golden chapter of rebuilding’: CM Yogi showcases 9 years of Uttar Pradesh’s growth

Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday termed his nine years in office as a “golden chapter of reconstruction” for the state, stressing that the vision of a “Developed Uttar Pradesh by 2047” can only be realised through self-reliance.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said the state’s rising strength rests on its youth, women and farmers. He reiterated that his government remains focused on uplifting deprived, backward and Dalit communities, while ensuring inclusive growth across regions.

मेरे सम्मानित प्रदेश वासियों,



'नए भारत' का 'नया उत्तर प्रदेश' नौ वर्षों में नव-निर्माण का स्वर्णिम अध्याय बन चुका है।



प्रदेश के बढ़ते सामर्थ्य की आधारशिला युवा, महिलाएं और अन्नदाता हैं। वंचितों, पिछड़ों एवं दलितों के सम्मान के लिए हम प्रतिबद्ध हैं।



विकसित उत्तर प्रदेश @ 2047… pic.twitter.com/ltLBQsx48O Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 23, 2026

Addressing the people of the state, Yogi said that the transformation witnessed over the past nine years reflects the spirit of a “New Uttar Pradesh” aligned with the aspirations of a “New India.” He called upon citizens to actively participate in what he described as a collective journey towards building a stronger and more prosperous state.

He maintained that self-sufficiency would be key to achieving the long-term development roadmap and expressed confidence that public participation would accelerate progress.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister is on an official visit to Singapore from February 22 to 24, aimed at strengthening economic ties and expanding institutional and sectoral collaboration between Uttar Pradesh and the Southeast Asian nation.

According to an official statement, the visit is in line with the India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership roadmap, which focuses on priority areas such as economic cooperation, digitalisation, skill development, sustainability, connectivity and advanced manufacturing.

During his visit, Yogi is scheduled to hold meetings with Singapore’s top leadership, including Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister Tan See Leng and President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

The discussions are expected to focus on converting broader national-level frameworks into concrete projects for Uttar Pradesh, particularly in emerging sectors. Singapore-based firms are currently expanding their footprint in India’s digital infrastructure space, especially in AI-ready data campuses. Uttar Pradesh is offering land near the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar as a potential hub for hyperscale and AI-enabled data centres.

(with ANI inputs)