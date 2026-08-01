/'Golden page' in history reserved for him: Amit Shah confers Lokmanya Tilak National Award on NSA Ajit Doval

"In our country, there was a serial bomb blast; I had no acquaintance with Ajit ji. Narendra Modi ji was the Chief Minister of Gujarat at that time; he had said that this was not just a bomb blast--behind the bomb blast, the police of Gujarat must investigate the people and the blasts that have occurred across the country, and you should call Ajit Doval ji and discuss it with your officers. I remember Ajit ji had come to my house; it was afternoon, and the tips he gave resulted in Gujarat Police resolving not just the Ahmedabad bomb blast, but 13 bomb blasts across the country all at once - this was a very great achievement."