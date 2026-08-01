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  • /'Golden page' in history reserved for him: Amit Shah confers Lokmanya Tilak National Award on NSA Ajit Doval

'Golden page' in history reserved for him: Amit Shah confers Lokmanya Tilak National Award on NSA Ajit Doval

Amit Shah conferred the Lokmanya Tilak National Award 2026 on NSA Ajit Doval, praising his pivotal role in strengthening India's national security and foreign policy.

Published: Aug 01, 2026, 04:38 PM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 04:38 PM IST
'Golden page' in history reserved for him: Amit Shah confers Lokmanya Tilak National Award on NSA Ajit Doval
Image Credit: ANI

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