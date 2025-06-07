Goldy Brar Named In NIA Chargesheet for 2024 Gurugram Nightclub Bombings

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against a designated individual terrorist Goldy Brar and four others in the 2024 Gurugram clubs bombing case, the agency said in an official statement.

Canada-based Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, along with Sachin Taliyan, Ankit, Bhawish and United States-based Randeep Singh alias Randeep Malik has been charged by the investigation agency under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Arms Act, Explosives Substance Act, and UA(P) Act in the 2024 club bombing case.

NIA had found the accused involvement in conspiracy to target Warehouse Club and Human Club in Sector-29, Gurugram with bombs, as part of the Babbar Khalistani International (BKI) larger conspiracy to spread communal disharmony and disrupt peace in the state of Haryana and neighbouring regions by unleashing violence.

The attack, perpetrated by members and cadres of the proscribed BKI terror outfit, took place on December 10, 2024. NIA investigations later revealed that Goldy Brar and his associates hatched the deep-rooted terror conspiracy.

According to the NIA investigations, the terror syndicate is actively involved in extorting money, raising terror funds, procuring explosives and arms and ammunition, and promoting terror amongst the common people to threaten the integrity, security (including economic security) and sovereignty of the country.

The anti-terror agency is continuing with its probe into the case.