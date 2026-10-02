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  • /Threat calls in Goldy Brar's name: Delhi Police nab four-member gang

Threat calls in Goldy Brar's name: Delhi Police nab four-member gang

Investigators have also identified an alleged mastermind who is currently based in Dubai, according to police.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 04:57 PM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 04:59 PM IST
Threat calls in Goldy Brar's name: Delhi Police nab four-member gang

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Threat calls in Goldy Brar's name: Delhi Police nab four-member gang
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