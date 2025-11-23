Wing Commander Afshan on Sunday offered her final salute to her husband, Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who lost his life in a Tejas fighter jet crash during the Dubai Air Show. Fighting back tears, she paid her last respects as his mortal remains arrived in their ancestral village, Patialkar, in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district.

The crash took place on 21 November 2025, after the HAL-designed Tejas Light Combat Aircraft he was flying during a low-altitude aerial display at Dubai’s Al Maktoum International Airport lost control, plunged, and caught fire. His body was flown to India and brought to Patialkar for the final rites.

Wing Commander Syal, aged 34, was cremated with full military honours. A dedicated officer known for his athletic ability and exceptional service record, he was posted at the Hyderabad airbase. He is survived by his wife Afshan, also an IAF officer, their young daughter Aarya, and his parents.

His father, Jagan Nath, an ex-serviceman and former principal with the Himachal Pradesh Education Department, and his mother, Bina Devi, had been in Hyderabad to meet him when the tragedy struck.

The Indian Air Force expressed deep sorrow over the loss, saying, “A dedicated fighter pilot and thorough professional, Wing Commander Syal served the nation with unwavering commitment, exceptional skill and an unyielding sense of duty.”

In a tribute shared online, the Southern Air Command stated, “Honouring Wg Cdr Namansh Syal, who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Dubai Air Show on 21 Nov 2025. His courage, skill, and dedication to the nation will forever inspire us. Gone too soon, but never forgotten.”

The IAF added that his dignified persona earned him widespread respect, reflected in the solemn send-off attended by UAE officials, colleagues, friends, and representatives from the Indian Embassy. “The IAF stands in solidarity with his family in this hour of profound grief and honours his legacy of courage, devotion and honour,” the statement said.

Village Mourns Its ‘Gem’

Residents of Patialkar and the surrounding areas gathered in large numbers to bid farewell to one of their most respected sons. Many recalled Wing Commander Syal’s childhood and his achievements.

Pankaj Chadha, who attended Sainik School Sujanpur Tira with him, said, “We have lost one of our gems. He was the pride of our school. We will go to his native village, Patialkar. He made all of us very proud.”

Local villager Sandeep Kumar added, “Everyone in our village is sad. He was like our younger brother. This should not have happened… We met him only 3–4 months ago when he visited the village.”

Earlier, his uncle Madan Lal said the whole community had been waiting anxiously for his mortal remains to arrive. “This is a huge loss for the nation. He had a sharp mind and stood first in school,” he told ANI.

Leaders Pay Tribute

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed his condolences, describing Wing Commander Syal as “a brave son of India taken far too soon.” Minister for Youth Services and Sports Yadwinder Goma and local MLA Raghubir Singh Bali represented the state government during the ceremony, joining hundreds who gathered to honour the fallen officer.

Wing Commander Namansh Syal’s life, marked by extraordinary discipline, courage and dedication, was remembered with deep respect as the nation bid farewell to one of its finest young pilots.