Good news: Bharat Biotech’s ‘Covaxin’ to be tested for Phase-3 trials in Uttar Pradesh

In a good news for millions of Indians, the coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine ‘Covaxin’ will be tested for its phase-3 trials in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow and Gorakhpur. It is to be noted that Bharat Biotech Ltd is developing this vaccine in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Uttar Praadesh's Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad on Wednesday (September 23) conveyed the state government's decision to test the anti-COVID-19 vaccine in Lucknow and Gorakhpur through a letter to Bharat Biotech International Limited’s director V Krishna Mohan.

“Kindly refer to your letter dated September 19, 2020 for permission and facilitation to initiate the COVAXIN Phase 3 Efficacy and Safety clinical trials in Uttar Pradesh. It has been decided to allow Bharat Biotech to conduct Phase-3 trial in Lucknow and Gorakhpur,” Prasad said in his letter.

“All permission will have to be obtained by you and all safety and other protocols will have to be followed as per the guidelines of the Government of India for conducting clinical trials,” he added in the letter.

Live TV

Dr R K Dhiman, the director of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences has been made the nodal person for Lucknow, while Dr Ganesh Kumar, the Principal of BRD Medical College has been appointed the nodal officer for Gorakhpur.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 57-lakh mark with a spike of 86,508 new cases and 1,129 deaths in last 24 hours. According to latest data released by Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the total case tally stands at 5,732,519 including 9,66,382 active cases, 46,74,988 cured/discharged/migrated & 91,149 deaths.