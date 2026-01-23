Good news for daily commuters in Karnataka: High Court revokes ban on bike taxi services

Bike taxi services: The Karnataka High Court on Friday revoked the ban on bike taxi services and directed the state government to start issuing permits to bike owners and aggregators who want to run such services. The decision has brought relief to commuters and bike taxi operators across the state.

Earlier, a single-judge order had prohibited the operation of bike taxis, stating they could not run without clear rules under the Motor Vehicles Act. That order had led to services being stopped and created difficulties for many commuters. Netizens expressed frustration and disagreement on social media.