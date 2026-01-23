Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3009779https://zeenews.india.com/india/good-news-for-daily-commuters-in-karnataka-high-court-revokes-ban-on-bike-taxi-services-3009779.html
NewsIndiaGood news for daily commuters in Karnataka: High Court revokes ban on bike taxi services
RAPIDO BIKE TAXI

Good news for daily commuters in Karnataka: High Court revokes ban on bike taxi services

Bike taxi services: The Karnataka High Court revoked the ban on bike taxi services and directed the state government to start issuing permits to bike owners and aggregators who want to run such services.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Jan 23, 2026, 12:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Good news for daily commuters in Karnataka: High Court revokes ban on bike taxi servicesImage Credit: rapido

Bike taxi services: The Karnataka High Court on Friday revoked the ban on bike taxi services and directed the state government to start issuing permits to bike owners and aggregators who want to run such services. The decision has brought relief to commuters and bike taxi operators across the state.

Earlier, a single-judge order had prohibited the operation of bike taxis, stating they could not run without clear rules under the Motor Vehicles Act. That order had led to services being stopped and created difficulties for many commuters. Netizens expressed frustration and disagreement on social media.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Bengal Election 2026
No alliance with Left? Congress may contest Bengal assembly polls on its own
amritsar blast news
NIA searches in three border districts in Amritsar blast case
personal care
Best Cream Blushes for Natural Glow – Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
Delhi CM Rekha gupta
Delhi CM Donates Month’s Salary To Ram Katha Platform
pralay missile
Watch Video: First-ever salvo firing of quasi-ballistic Pralay missile
Delhi air pollution
CAQM lifts GRAP stage III curbs in Delhi-NCR as AQI improves
Yogi Adityanath
Strong Sports Culture Taking Shape In India, Says UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Russia-US relations
Trump–Putin ‘secret deal’ speculation fuels global geopolitical churn | DNA
men jeans
Best Men’s Jeans for Everyday Style – Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
UGC
Explained: What Are UGC New Equity Regulations For HEI?