Good News For Odisha: Khurda-Balangir Rail Project Gets Clearance, Connecting These Key Regions

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s much-awaited Khurda Road-Balangir railway project has secured the crucial stage II forest clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for laying tracks in the section between Daspalla and Adhenigarh, the East Coast Railway (ECor) said on Friday.

The approval allows the project to move forward with minimal environmental impact, the ECoR statement said.

Currently, the laying of tracks on 226 km of the total 301 km stretch of the project has been completed, including 106 km from Khurda Road to Daspalla and 120 km from Balangir to Purunakatak.

Work is being carried out on the remaining 75 km stretch between Purunakatak and Daspalla.

The project required the acquisition of 3,274.336 hectares of land, including 746.42 hectares of forest land.

The most significant environmental challenge was the forest clearance between Daspalla and Purunakatak, which involved 594.618 hectares of dense forest.

However, careful planning was carried out to avoid key wildlife sanctuaries and to minimise the impact on the surrounding ecosystem, the statement said.

In consultation with the forest department, the project team developed a comprehensive wildlife conservation plan, which was approved by the principal chief conservator of forests (Wildlife), Odisha.

Provisions like animal passages (both over and under the railway tracks) and bridges for waterway and wildlife movement were incorporated to minimise disruptions. All engineering solutions, including viaducts and tunnels, were designed to reduce tree felling and protect the forest cover, it said.

The railway tracks include seven tunnels over a 75-km stretch between Daspalla and Purunakatak, totalling 12.76 km. These tunnels represent some of the most challenging engineering feats in railway construction, the statement said.

The Khurda Road-Balangir railway project will significantly reduce travel time between Bhubaneswar and Balangir, benefiting passengers and freight. It will improve access to markets, industries, education, and healthcare, fostering economic growth across the region, the ECoR statement said.

It is expected to drive industrial growth, attract investment, and create new jobs, helping Odisha become a key economic hub in Eastern India, it added.