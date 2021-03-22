'Pawri' gets easier, drinking age reduced in Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday announced that the legal age to drink in the national capital will now be 21.

He also informed that there will be no government liquor stores in Delhi and that no new liquor shops will be opened in the national capital.

The legal age to drink in Delhi will now be 21. There will be no government liquor stores in Delhi. No new liquor shops will be opened in the national capital: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia pic.twitter.com/F5TZun0t4V — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2021

Earlier, the legal age to drink in Delhi was 25.

Live TV