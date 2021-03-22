हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Manish Sisodia

'Pawri' gets easier, drinking age reduced in Delhi

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced that the legal age to drink in the national capital will now be 21.  

&#039;Pawri&#039; gets easier, drinking age reduced in Delhi
Representational Image (Reuters)

New Delhi: The Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday announced that the legal age to drink in the national capital will now be 21.

He also informed that there will be no government liquor stores in Delhi and that no new liquor shops will be opened in the national capital.

Earlier, the legal age to drink in Delhi was 25.

Manish SisodiaDelhi
