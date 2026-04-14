Good news for train passengers: Railways cuts ticket costs – Know the details

Train Ticket Offer: Indian Railways has introduced a 3 percent discount on unreserved ticket bookings made through its RailOne app. The move is aimed at encouraging digital payments and making everyday train travel a bit cheaper for regular passengers.

Under the new arrangement, passengers booking unreserved tickets through the RailOne platform will get a 3 percent discount, but only if the payment is made through digital modes. These include UPI, debit cards, credit cards and net banking. Cash payments will not be eligible for the discount.

The offer will be valid till July 14, 2026. Officials say the step is part of a push to increase digital transactions across the railway system while also improving convenience for passengers who depend on unreserved travel.

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The RailOne app is being presented as a single platform for multiple railway services. Instead of visiting ticket counters or using separate apps for different services, passengers can complete bookings and payments in one place.

A small discount that adds up for daily commuters

At first glance, a 3 percent discount may not look very large. However, for passengers who travel daily on unreserved tickets, especially over short distances, the savings can build up over time.

Many commuters in India depend on local and intercity trains for work, education and business travel. A large section of these passengers buys unreserved tickets, often five to six days a week. For them, even a small reduction in ticket cost can bring noticeable savings over a month.

For example, a commuter spending a few hundred rupees weekly on travel could see a meaningful difference in monthly expenses when this discount is applied consistently. Railway officials believe this benefit will encourage more people to move to digital booking instead of cash-based purchases at stations.

Push towards cashless railway services

The Indian Railways has gradually been digitising systems over the past few years. From online ticket booking for reserved seats to digital payment options at stations, the system has gradually expanded its use of cashless transactions.

This latest step extends that approach to unreserved travel, which forms one of the largest segments of railway users in the country. Officials say the goal is to reduce crowding at ticket counters and speed up the booking process for passengers.

Digital payments also reduce dependency on physical cash handling, which can slow down operations during peak hours at busy stations. The RailOne app is expected to play an important role in streamlining these services.

RailOne app brings services together

The app has been designed as an integrated platform where passengers can access multiple railway-related services without switching between apps. Ticket booking, payment options and other travel-related features are available in one interface.

The idea is to simplify the user experience and make railway services more accessible, especially for frequent travellers who depend on quick bookings. By combining services in a single app, RailOne aims to reduce confusion and save time for passengers.

Impact on passenger experience

The introduction of discounts on digital unreserved ticket bookings is also expected to encourage more passengers to adopt mobile-based travel solutions. With smartphone usage increasing across urban and semi-urban areas, the Indian Railways is looking to align its services with changing passenger habits.