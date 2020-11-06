Good news! UP to give one-month's salary as Diwali bonus to 15 lakh state employees

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday decided to give bonus, equivalent to 30-day salary, to state employees. The move will cost the state exchequer Rs 1,023 crore.

Nearly 15 lakh employees which includes state government employees, government and government-aided school teachers, employees of local bodies and daily wagers under the state.

Also, non-gazetted state employees, staff of government-aided educational institutions, local bodies and district panchayats, along with daily wagers will be elligible for the bonus.

The employees who have retired after March 31, 2020, or due to retire by April 30 next year will receive full amount of eligible ad-hoc bonus, a spokesman of the government was quoted as saying by PTI.

There has been a lot of speculation over the declaration of Diwali bonus amid the economic slowdown and coronavirus pandemic situation but the CM chose in favour of it, the official said.

Live TV

The 75 per cent of the bonus amount will be credited to the provident fund and 25 per cent will be paid in cash. Those employees who are not PF members will be given national savings certificates of this amount.

The maximum alloted bonus would be Rs 6,908 per employee.

For daily wagers, the bonus will be calculated on the maximum monthly wages of Rs 1,200.