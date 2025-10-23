Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2975334https://zeenews.india.com/india/good-pay-no-support-fresher-struggles-with-do-it-yourself-work-culture-at-first-job-2975334.html
NewsIndia
WORK LIFE

'Good Pay, No Support': Fresher Struggles With ‘Do It Yourself’ Work Culture At First Job

In a candid revelation, a first-time employee revealed being overwhelmed at a high-paying job, facing heavy workload, lack of mentorship, and constant pressure to work independently.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2025, 12:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Good Pay, No Support': Fresher Struggles With ‘Do It Yourself’ Work Culture At First JobRepresentative Image: ( Freepik )

Starting your first job can be thrilling and full of opportunities, but for one recent graduate, a high-paying position at a multinational quickly turned into a stressful experience.

On Reddit, user @IntelligentFigure854 shared that within just a few weeks, they were assigned multiple work projects with the expectation to “figure things out independently.”

The post, captioned, "First job outta college: 12 LPA, good pay, but I’m drowning with zero guidance, unrealistic expectations, and constant anxiety," highlighted the pressure and challenges young professionals often face despite attractive salaries.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to the Reddit post, the company’s codebase is huge and largely undocumented, forcing the employee to navigate multiple files even for small updates. Guidance from senior colleagues is slow, and when help is provided, they are often told to rely less on others and figure things out on their own.

While some peers received proper onboarding and lighter workloads, the employee was tasked with completing six assignments within a single 12-day sprint. Working entirely from home also posed challenges, as seniors frequently took an hour or more to respond. The Scrum Master reportedly reacted angrily to any delays, while the team lead refused to intervene, insisting the tasks were “straightforward.”

The employee added, "I can’t even quit because the job market is tough, plus there’s a 20 lakh family loan and around 20 lakh needed for my younger brother’s education."

First job outta college ~12 LPA — good pay, but I’m drowning with zero guidance, unrealistic expectations and constant anxiety
byu/IntelligentFigure854 indevelopersIndia

 

Netizens Reactions 
The post sparked a range of reactions online. Many users empathised with the employee, sharing their own struggles with heavy workloads and lack of guidance during their first jobs.

Several users offered tips on managing stress, improving time management, and navigating demanding roles.

One commenter wrote, “I completely understand what you’re going through. I faced the same challenges when I joined as a fresher.”

Another simply remarked, “Welcome to my world.”

A third added, “Welcome to the corporate world. Learn to handle these situations—you’ll encounter similar challenges in every company.”

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India Russia S-400 deal
India Set To Sign Major Defense And Trade Deals With Russia And US | DNA
Jammu and Kashmir
Congress Skips NC-Led Alliance Meeting Amid RS Seat-Sharing Tensions In J&K
Omar Abdullah
NC Confident Of Party-Led Alliance Victory In RS Polls, Aims To Block BJP
Bihar Election 2025
Bihar Polls: Inside Nitish Kumar’s Crorepati Cabinet – Power, Wealth, Muscle
Gang Rape
Bengaluru Horror: 5 Men Gang Raped West Bengal Woman In Bengaluru; 3 Arrested
Indian Navy
Navy Shows Power In Foreign Waters; INS Trikand Battles Blaze In Daring Ops
Bangladesh
Bangladesh Set To Become Launchpad For Jihad Across South Asia: Report
Ghaziabad fire
Fire Breaks Out In Ghaziabad Residential Building; No Casualties Reported
Mizoram
Dampa Bypolls: Kiren Rijiju Urges Mizoram People To Vote For BJP Candidate
Budgam bypolls
Aga vs Aga vs Aga: Budgam By-Election Turns Into Battle Of Ideologies & Family