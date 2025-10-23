'Good Pay, No Support': Fresher Struggles With ‘Do It Yourself’ Work Culture At First Job

Starting your first job can be thrilling and full of opportunities, but for one recent graduate, a high-paying position at a multinational quickly turned into a stressful experience.

On Reddit , user @IntelligentFigure854 shared that within just a few weeks, they were assigned multiple work projects with the expectation to “figure things out independently.”

The post, captioned, "First job outta college: 12 LPA, good pay, but I’m drowning with zero guidance, unrealistic expectations, and constant anxiety," highlighted the pressure and challenges young professionals often face despite attractive salaries.

According to the Reddit post, the company’s codebase is huge and largely undocumented, forcing the employee to navigate multiple files even for small updates. Guidance from senior colleagues is slow, and when help is provided, they are often told to rely less on others and figure things out on their own.

While some peers received proper onboarding and lighter workloads, the employee was tasked with completing six assignments within a single 12-day sprint. Working entirely from home also posed challenges, as seniors frequently took an hour or more to respond. The Scrum Master reportedly reacted angrily to any delays, while the team lead refused to intervene, insisting the tasks were “straightforward.”

The employee added, "I can’t even quit because the job market is tough, plus there’s a 20 lakh family loan and around 20 lakh needed for my younger brother’s education."

Netizens Reactions

The post sparked a range of reactions online. Many users empathised with the employee, sharing their own struggles with heavy workloads and lack of guidance during their first jobs.

Several users offered tips on managing stress, improving time management, and navigating demanding roles.

One commenter wrote, “I completely understand what you’re going through. I faced the same challenges when I joined as a fresher.”

Another simply remarked, “Welcome to my world.”

A third added, “Welcome to the corporate world. Learn to handle these situations—you’ll encounter similar challenges in every company.”