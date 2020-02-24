Good samaritan cop ensures girl appear for board exam who forgot her admit card home

A good samaritan cop in West Bengal's Kolkata ensured that she appears for her boards examination after she forgot her admit card at home.

On Monday (February 24), around 11:40am, Sergeant Chaitanya Mallick of Ultadanga Traffic Guard of Kolkata Police received an information that a Madhyamik (class 10 board examination) examinee, Suman Kurrey was not being allowed to enter the examination centre after she forgot to carry her admit card.

Kurrey, whose examination Centre was Jaiswal Vidyamandir for Girls located at Vivekananda Road was being prevented from entering the hall. Later, she informed the cops and Sergeant Mallick took her to the invigilator and requested that she be allowed to sit for the examination and that he will get the admit card as soon as possible.

Without wasting any moment, Sergeant Mallick got in touch with the girl’s mother and reached her residence on bike and brought the admit card to the examination Centre’s hall. Mallick reached the Centre around 12:10pm and handed over the admit card to the examinee.

His action was hailed by not just the parents of the Madhyamik examinee but also by the Kolkata Police force.

Earlier on February 18, a Madhyamik student had lost her school bag containing admit card and registration card. Within hours of losing the bag, police officers of Narkeldanga police station recovered and returned the bag to her.