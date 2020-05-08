Goods train runs over Chhattisgarh labourers in Maharashtra, 16 dead

As many as 16 migrant labourers died after being crushed by a goods train at Aurangabad's Karmad in Maharashtra on Friday (May 8, 2020). A few others were seriously injured and two escaped unhurt, all of the workers are from Chhattisgarh.

The accident took place near Karmad railway station between Jalna and Aurangabad of Nanded Divison of South Central Railways. They were crossing the railway track when the tragedy took place.

The injured have been taken to Aurangabad Civil Hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences at the tragedy in Aurangabad and promised all possible assistance in the matter. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, he wrote: "Extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the rail accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Have spoken to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation. All possible assistance required is being provided."

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal too offered condolences on the deaths and ordered a probe into the incident.

