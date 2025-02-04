A freight train collided with a stationary goods train in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district early Tuesday morning, injuring the loco pilot and causing the derailment of the guard coach and engine. The accident took place around 6 am in the dedicated freight corridor near Pambhirpur, Khaga, disrupting rail traffic in the area.

According to IG Prayagraj Range Prem Kumar Gautam, the accident may have been caused by the loco pilot falling asleep at the wheel. “The impact of the collision led to the derailment of the train's engine and guard coach. The injured loco pilot was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment,” Gautam said.

Rescue operations are currently underway to clear the affected corridor.

More details awaited.