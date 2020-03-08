Google Doodle marks International Women's Day with special animated video

Search engine giant Google is celebrating the International Women's Day on Sunday (March 8) with a doodle and animated video featuring inspirational achievements by women across the world.

The multilayered 3D paper mandala animation, illustrated by New York and London-based guest artists Julie Wilkinson and Joyanne Horscroft from Makerie Studio and animated by Zurich-based guest animators Marion Willam & Daphne Abderhalden from DRASTIK GmbH, represents the history of Women's Day and its importance for women of different generations.

International Women's Day is celebrated every year March 8 to mark the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women globally. The UN theme for International Women's Day 2020 is "I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women's Rights".

In Google Doodle, the black-and-white central layer of mandala reflects women across the globe during the late 1800s to the 1930s amidst labor movements. The second layer highlights the achievement of women from the 1950s to the 1980s, an era which will always be remembered for the movements carried otu by women calling for gender equality and rapid changes to the status quo.

And the outer layer symbolizes women from the 1990s to the present day, highlighting the progress made from over 100 years of rights movements launched by women across the world. This layer is focused on paying tribute to break barriers from former cultural and gender roles.