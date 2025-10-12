The beloved dish of South India, idli, is not only delicious and paired with sambhar and chutney, but is also said to be healthy. Google on Saturday celebrated idlis with a special doodle, and the netizens flooded social media with reactions, sharing their love for idlis and appreciating the recognition it received.

The Google doodle celebrating idlis was launched on Saturday (October 11, 2025). Idli has deep roots in South Indian culinary history. It is often associated with the southern region of the country, although variations are found across the region. Idli is not just a food item for Indians; it is a symbol of simplicity and nourishment, often served during festivals, traditional ceremonies, and everyday meals.

While the classic soft, fluffy idli is widely loved, there are several regional variants in India. Some regions prepare rava idli, made with semolina instead of rice, often as a quick alternative. No matter how far it goes, the humble idli, from South India, continues to win hearts across the country.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Google Idli Doodle

The Google idli doodle shows the South Indian dish on a banana leaf with sambhar and the iconic chutney:

G- The first letter of the doodle 'G' was designed with rice or similar-looking grains.

O- The second letter 'O' seems to be designed with a white chutney.

O- The next 'O' shows idlis steaming hot.

G- The second 'G' is designed with several idlis in the shape of the alphabet.

L- The 'L' in Google is made with three items, with sambhar being one of them.

E- The last alphabet is a half-eaten idli with sambhar dip on one end.

Also Check: Another Day, Another Metro Fight! Men Kick, Pull Hair and Scream In Viral Video | WATCH

Internet Reacts To Google's Idli Doodle

The Google Doodle celebrating idlis quickly caught the attention of netizens, who took to social media platforms to express their joy and pride.

Many users praised Google for highlighting the iconic dish that represents the heart of South Indian cuisine. The doodle sparked a wave of pride, with users from across India, calling it a 'well-deserved recognition' of a timeless comfort food.

"Idli is such a goated food even Google likes it," an X user posted on the social media platform.

"Idli vibes hitting hard!" another X user posted.

South Indian dishes like idli, dosa, vada, and upma have gained global popularity, with restaurants and food chains offering them in cities around the world.