Google Maps Clue, Sonam’s Mysterious Return: Here’s The Full Story Of Raja Raghuwanshi’s Murder

New Delhi: Raja Raghuvanshi, a transport businessman from Indore, and his wife Sonam had gone to Guwahati to offer prayers at Kamakhya temple. On May 21, they left for Shillong in Meghalaya. On May 23, Sonam spoke for the last time with Raja’s mother, Uma.

During the call, Uma felt Sonam was gasping for breath and asked if she was okay. After that, all contact with the family stopped. After about 11 days, Raja’s body was found in a gorge, but Sonam was missing.

While searching for Sonam, the first clue came from Google location data. Abandoned scooter and CCTV footage helped the investigation move forward. After days of searching, Raja’s body was found. Seventeen days later, Sonam was found in suspicious condition near a dhaba in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur.

Sonam is accused of hiring hitmen to kill her husband. But she claims she was kidnapped, and Raja was killed during a robbery.

Here is the full story – from their departure from Indore, discovery of Raja’s body to Sonam’s recovery.

Raja and Sonam married on May 11 in Indore. Raja ran a transport business there. They stayed home for about 10 days and then planned a honeymoon trip to Shillong in Meghalaya.

On May 20, they travelled from Indore to Guwahati via Bengaluru and visited Kamakhya temple. On May 21, they reached Shillong and booked a hotel room.

On May 22, they planned to visit Sohra but the hotel near the police station had no vacancy. They left their luggage and went for sightseeing on a double-decker bus with a guide.

Sonam had booked the tickets and told Raja’s mother it was a six-seven day trip. But nobody knows why Sonam did not book return tickets.

Last Call Raises Alarm

On May 23, Sonam spoke with Raja’s mother for the last time. Uma sensed Sonam was struggling to breathe. Sonam ended the call saying she would call back later, but never did.

That night, Uma felt uneasy. She prayed for their safety. Next morning, she called Raja but no one answered.

Raja’s elder brother, Sachin, at first thought it was a network issue. But when their phones stayed off from May 24, worry grew. Sonam’s brother Govind and Raja’s brother Vipin flew to Shillong to join the search.

Govind used Google Maps to track their last known location using photos. This led to a rented scooter agency. The agency confirmed the couple rented an Activa and headed toward Osra Hill.

The police said Raja and Sonam reached Mawlakhyat village on May 22. They rented a scooter near Sohra police station to visit the living root bridge in Nongriat village. They stayed one night in a homestay and checked out next day.

On May 24, their scooter was found abandoned by a café near a gorge on the road from Shillong to Sohra. This area has a resort called Orsa, rumored to be a hideout for criminals.

Massive Search Operation

More than 50 people joined the search, including locals and village defense members. Heavy rain and fog in the valley made the search tough.

On May 27, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav spoke to his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma. He instructed senior officials to stay in constant contact with Meghalaya authorities.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also informed by local leaders. On May 28, Indore MP Shankar Lalwani reached Shillong and met police officials.

Search continued despite rain halts. On June 2, Raja’s body was found in a deep gorge after 11 days. Postmortem revealed he was killed by a tree-cutting weapon. Sonam was still missing.

On June 3, the police found a red and blue jacket with bloodstains near Mockma village while searching for Sonam with multiple forces, including the NDRF, the SDRF and SIT teams.

On June 4, Raja’s body was brought back to Indore and cremated. His brother Vipin demanded a CBI probe and accused Meghalaya police of trying to cover up the case.

New CCTV Footage Emerges

On June 5, the first CCTV footage showed Raja and Sonam at a Shillong hotel reception on May 22. They checked out and went to a hotel in Sisora and then headed to Mawlakhya village.

A new CCTV clip released on June 6 showed them arriving at the hotel on a moped – the same one found abandoned by the police.

Sonam can be seen removing her jacket in the footage. The blood-stained jacket found in the forest matches this one, making the footage crucial evidence.

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav demanded a CBI investigation. On June 7, he spoke with Amit Shah and the Meghalaya CM to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

On June 8, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan wrote to Prime Minister Narendra for a CBI probe.

Sonam Found After 17 Days in UP

Sonam was found near a dhaba in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, after 17 days. Meghalaya police DG I Nongrang claimed she hired professional killers to murder Raja.

However, Sonam’s father denied these allegations and said his daughter is innocent. He accused the Meghalaya police of fabricating stories to trap her.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma confirmed three attackers involved in the crime have been arrested.

The tragic story is still unfolding, with many questions yet unanswered.