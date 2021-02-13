Google maps gets 'desi' rival, ISRO to collaborate with MapmyIndia for web mapping services

New Delhi: In its continued effort to come up more 'Made in India' products, the Indian Space Research Organisation is collaborating with MapmyIndia for providing mapping and geospatial services.

The initiative was announced by the navigation technology solutions provider MapmyIndia by its CEO and Excutive Director, Rohan Verma.

He called it a path-breaking milestone in India's journey towards 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', wherein Indian users will not have to depend on foreign organisations for maps, navigation and geospatial services.

"You don't need Goo*le Maps/Earth any longer", Verma said in the headline in an article on LinkedIn.

While, ISRO in a statement said the Department of Space (DoS) has joined hands with MapmyIndia to combine their expertise and leveraging their geoportals to build solutions.

The MoU between DoS and technology company CE Info Systems Pvt Ltd, which owns MapmyIndia was signed on Thursday.

The collaboration will enable them to share datasets like 'NavIC', Web Services and APIs (application programming interface) available in MapmyIndia. While Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) called NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation, is India's own navigation system, developed by ISRO.

